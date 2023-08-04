Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.46. The company had a trading volume of 689,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,521. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.