Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

