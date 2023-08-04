Truist Financial Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $260.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.60. 65,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $228.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

