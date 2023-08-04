Trust Co of Kansas Has $13.31 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 4.04% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,937,751,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

