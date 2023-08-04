Trust Co of Kansas Sells 64 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.56. 118,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,990. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

