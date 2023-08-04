Trust Co of Kansas Sells 985 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. 1,784,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

