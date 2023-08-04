Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $69,231.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 410,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,921.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $69,231.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 410,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,921.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,006 shares of company stock worth $1,318,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

