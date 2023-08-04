UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $101.57. 382,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 256.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 853.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 119,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

