Uniswap Trading 3% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $84.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.10 or 0.00020916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00284610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.14582403 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 762 active market(s) with $118,164,899.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

