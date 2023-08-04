United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.45. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

