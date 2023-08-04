United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals stock opened at $465.00 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

