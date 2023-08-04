Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19, reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 115,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,470. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,569 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

