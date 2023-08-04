VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.17). Approximately 2,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.18) to GBX 700 ($8.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
