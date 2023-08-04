VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 5,800,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

