Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Leo H. Evart Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Leo H. Evart Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VIG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.08. 811,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
