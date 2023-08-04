Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7,255.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,568 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.