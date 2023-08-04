Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.50. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

