Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $204.17. 461,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

