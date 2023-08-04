Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.42 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,000. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

