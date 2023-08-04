VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.70 and last traded at $406.70. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.65.
VAT Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99.
About VAT Group
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.