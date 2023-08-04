Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 35,840 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of GATX worth $63,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.03.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

