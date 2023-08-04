Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,765 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after buying an additional 587,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $57.73. 1,314,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

