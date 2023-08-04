Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 54,371 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,371 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Allstate worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. 1,513,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,410. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

