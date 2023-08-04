Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $206.92 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Sherwin-Williams worth $206,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,889. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

