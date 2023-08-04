Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,688 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $149,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

VRTX stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.48. 1,243,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $272.10 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

