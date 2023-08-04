Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 28,905 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,905 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of Core & Main worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,334,807 shares of company stock worth $489,153,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.26. 1,436,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

