Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,565 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 153.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. 338,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

