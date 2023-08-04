Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 867 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $99,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Chemed by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,167. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.84.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

