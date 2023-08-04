Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.28. Vector Group shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 169,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

