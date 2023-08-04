Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Holdings Raised by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,722 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.85% of Veris Residential worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $70,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $13,575,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $8,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 624,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.96.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

VRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.