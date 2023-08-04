Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Tops $5,307.63

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $5,307.63 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $18.68 or 0.00064389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

