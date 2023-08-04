Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 41.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

