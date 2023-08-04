Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.49 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

