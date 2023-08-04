Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,805 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

