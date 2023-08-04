Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $27.25

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $25.16. Viad shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 535 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Viad Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Insider Transactions at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viad

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

