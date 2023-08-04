VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.10.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.
