Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYBBF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 250 ($3.21) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

