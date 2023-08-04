Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:V traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.99. 5,155,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,373. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
