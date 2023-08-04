Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $255.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $238.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average is $228.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $447.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.