Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.90. 312,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 206,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Volkswagen Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 12.39%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

