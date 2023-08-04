Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00010477 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.56 or 1.00043158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11892462 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,322,015.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

