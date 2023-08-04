Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

