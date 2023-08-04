Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
HCC traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
