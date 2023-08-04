Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

