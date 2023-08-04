Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

WCN stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,882. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

