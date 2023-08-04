Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,160 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Watts Water Technologies worth $34,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 116,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,429. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

