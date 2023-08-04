WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 354,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,283. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.