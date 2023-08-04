Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NEWR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,003. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $20,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

