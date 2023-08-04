Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,615. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cinemark by 835.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

