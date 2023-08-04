Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shake Shack stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

