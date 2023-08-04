Wells Fargo & Company Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Up 1.2 %

Olin stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.