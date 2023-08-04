Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 128.0% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.29. 15,505,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,261,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

